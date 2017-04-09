loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SLK

Compare this car
£12,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

18'' AMG Alloys, Satellite Navigation Command , Heated Seats, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Multi-Disc CD Player, USB, iPod Connectivity, SD Card Reader , Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Automatic Headlights, Paddle Shift, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Rear Spoiler, Sports package, Leather Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Computer, Power Hood, Electric retractable hard top, Wind Deflector, Red Seat belts , Red Stitching, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Full service history

Accessories

18'' AMG Alloys, Satellite Navigation Command , Heated Seats, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Multi-Disc CD Player, USB, iPod Connectivity, SD Card Reader , Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Automatic Headlights, Paddle Shift, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Rear Spoiler, Sports package, Leather Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Computer, Power Hood, Electric retractable hard top, Wind Deflector, Red Seat belts , Red Stitching, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Full service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    257950
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
Email Dealer >>

1 Warsash Road
Southampton, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed