Mercedes-Benz SLK

£12,990
Calcite white, Full black leather, Sport pack including 18'' alloy wheels, Red seat belts and red stitching, Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, Climate control, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Fully automatic power hood, Wind deflector, Mercedes Benz + 2 private owners from new, Only 29,000 miles, Full Mercedes Benz/specialist service history, 5 stamps in the service book, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI checked, Comprehensive 3 year warranty available, Excellent finance options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

  • Ad ID
    235667
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    29000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

