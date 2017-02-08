Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Variant name:SLK200 BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT ,Derivative:R172 ,Variant: 1.8 SLK200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport
Anti-Lock Brakes,Air-Conditioning,Alarm,Upholstery Leather,Power-Assisted Steering,Air Bag Driver,Seats Sports (Front),Traction Control System,Tinted Glass,Immobiliser,Central Door Locking (Remote),Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Head Restraints (Front),Air Bag Passenger,Air Bag Side (Driver/Passenger),Alloy Wheels (18in),Audio/Communication/ Instruments,DAB Radio,Electric Windows (Front),Electronic Stability Programme,Exterior Lighting (Daytime Running Lights),External Temperature Display,Head Air Bags (Front),In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger),Interior Finishes (Metal),Mirrors External (Electric/Heated),Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Seat Height Adjustment (Driver/Passenger),Spare Wheel (Space Saver),Speakers (Eight),Start/Stop System (Start/Stop System),Steering Wheel Leather,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Third Brake Light,Transmission/Chassis,Tyre Pressure Control,matching interior
York Road,Knaresborough,
HG5 0SS,
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
With 604bhp from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, by some margin this i...