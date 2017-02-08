loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£14,190
car description

Variant name:SLK200 BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT ,Derivative:R172 ,Variant: 1.8 SLK200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Air-Conditioning,Alarm,Upholstery Leather,Power-Assisted Steering,Air Bag Driver,Seats Sports (Front),Traction Control System,Tinted Glass,Immobiliser,Central Door Locking (Remote),Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Head Restraints (Front),Air Bag Passenger,Air Bag Side (Driver/Passenger),Alloy Wheels (18in),Audio/Communication/ Instruments,DAB Radio,Electric Windows (Front),Electronic Stability Programme,Exterior Lighting (Daytime Running Lights),External Temperature Display,Head Air Bags (Front),In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger),Interior Finishes (Metal),Mirrors External (Electric/Heated),Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Seat Height Adjustment (Driver/Passenger),Spare Wheel (Space Saver),Speakers (Eight),Start/Stop System (Start/Stop System),Steering Wheel Leather,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Third Brake Light,Transmission/Chassis,Tyre Pressure Control,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235653
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    DG62DJX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    30526 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2012
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
York Road,Knaresborough,
HG5 0SS,
United Kingdom

