Mercedes-Benz > SLK

car description

Satellite Navigation, Electric retractable hard top, Full Leather, Height Adjustable Seat, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Air Scarf, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Sport Suspension, AMG Body Styling, Front Centre Armrest, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, USB Interface, Auto Lighting, Sports Seats, Brake Assist, Auxiliary In, Radio, Stereo, Alarm, Immobiliser, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Colour Coded Body, ABS, Air Bag, Trip Computer, Traction Control, CD Player, MP3 Player, Locking Wheel Nuts, Central Locking, Alloy wheels Click on this car for full specification. You can find more photos, enhanced specification, Service history, Log book and the HPI certificate on our web site. For a no obligation test drive, finance quote or part-exchange valuation call us today. This car has been inspected by trained technicians and passed a multi-point inspection. For a hassle, haggle free buying experience and drive away the same day visit Big Motoring World today.Award winning Big Motoring World stocks up to 2,000 BMW, Mercedes, Audi and VW cars