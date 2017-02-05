loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SLK

Compare this car
£10,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Thurlite red metallic, Full cream leather, Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, Bluetooth, Fully automatic power hood, Infrared remote opening roof, Climate control, 16'' 5 spoke alloy wheels, Single disc CD, One private owner from new, Only 46,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 5 stamps in the service book, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI checked, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, Excellent finance options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234969
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    46000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
Email Dealer >>

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed