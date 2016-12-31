Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Variant name:SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT ,Derivative:R172 ,Variant: SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT USB, DAB RADIO, BLUETOOTH, Upgrades - Media Interface, Metallic Paint, 12 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Air Conditioning, Start/Stop System, Tinted Glass - Green, Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System, Electric Windows (2), Upholstery - Leather, 18in AMG Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Spoke Design with (Front 235/40 Tyres and Rear 255/35 Tyres) and Locking Wheel Bolts, Audio 20 Radio - 5.8in Colour Display, Integrated 6 - Disc CD Changer (MP3 Compatible), Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Alarm System, Leather seats, Cruise control, Alloy wheels. 2 seats, Metallic OBSIDIAN BLACK, ALL VEHICLES ARE METICULOUSLY PREPARED, COMPLIMENTED WITH A 12 MONTH WARRANTY, PLEASE CALL FOR INFO
Venture Park,Kettering,
NN15 6XE,
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
With 604bhp from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, by some margin this i...