loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SLK

Compare this car
£1,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

51 Reg - Obsidian Black with Full Black Leather Trim, This stunning little Slk Kompressor has had just 3 owners from new and comes with a Full Service History on the miles (9 services) all carried out at the Mercedes main dealer bar the last one plus it has a nice long MOT with no advisories, really an extremely clean and well kept example, super rare being the manual version and in the most desirable colour combination 'black on black', drives superbly so any inspection welcome. HPI Clear, Part Exchange up or down welcome. **Debit/Credit Cards Accepted** **Open 7 Days a week** **POOR CREDIT NO PROBLEMS - Finance available (subject to status)**

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223439
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    106000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1998
Email Dealer >>

Sharlands Road

United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed