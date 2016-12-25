Mercedes-Benz > SLK

car description

51 Reg - Obsidian Black with Full Black Leather Trim, This stunning little Slk Kompressor has had just 3 owners from new and comes with a Full Service History on the miles (9 services) all carried out at the Mercedes main dealer bar the last one plus it has a nice long MOT with no advisories, really an extremely clean and well kept example, super rare being the manual version and in the most desirable colour combination 'black on black', drives superbly so any inspection welcome. HPI Clear, Part Exchange up or down welcome. **Debit/Credit Cards Accepted** **Open 7 Days a week** **POOR CREDIT NO PROBLEMS - Finance available (subject to status)**