Mercedes-Benz > SLK

17'' Alloys Finished in metallic Jasper Blue paint with full Alpaca grey leather interior. Specification includes heated seats, Air scarf neck level heating, Telephone functionality, 17'' 5 spoke alloy wheels and much much more. Only 40,700 miles from new. Supplied with 12 Months MOT, Complimentary warranty, 2 Keys and is Fully HPI clear. AVAILABLE TO RESERVE NOW. We are based in Chesterfield less than 1 mile form M1 Junction 29a. Part exchange welcome. Viewing by appointment only. See what our customers say about us by clicking here.... http://www.autotrader.co.uk/services/car-dealers/uk/east-midlands/derbyshire/chesterfield/approved-used-cars-kent-ltd-chesterfield-dpp-10001273/reviews/true If you have any questions or would like to speak to us about this car please call, text or email anytime, any day.
