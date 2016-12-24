car description

Panoramic Sunroof, Comand Sat Nav, Parktronic Parking Guidance, Airscarf, Bengal Red Leather, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Analogue Clock, Ambient Lighting, Linguatronic voice control, AMG Sport Edition 125, AMG Sports Package, AMG Styling Package, Sports Suspension, 7 speed Auto, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, DAB Tuner, Media Interface, Auto Lighting, LED Running Lights, 18'' Alloys, Main dealer service history We are delighted to offer for sale this exceptionally high specification 2012 12 reg Mercedes Benz SLK 200 AMG Sport Edition 125 BlueEfficiency Roadster 7 speed Automatic finished in a stunning colour combination of Calcite White with Bengal Red Nappa leather upholstery. This particular SLK really is a stunning example having covered just 26,000 miles from new with three Mercedes service visits and benefits from having close to £5,000 of factory options, which include: Panoramic glass roof, large screen Comand Satellite Navigation, Linguatronic voice control, AirScarf neck level heating, front and rear Advanced Parking Guidance, multi stage heated seats, Nappa leather upholstery, ambient interior lighting, Analogue clock, Black Ash wood interior trim, roll over bars with brushed aluminium, road sign recognition, DAB digital radio, Media Interface including HDD music register, USB storage, Bluetooth audio and memory card input. AMG Styling Package, AMG Sports Package, Sports Suspension, 18 inch AMG 5 spoke design alloy wheels, fully electric vario roof, LED running lights, Bluetooth telephone, fully adjustable Sports seats, 3 spoke Sports multi function leather steering wheel with paddle shift controls, Automatic climate control, Eco start stop function, 7G-Tronic Plus 7 speed Automatic gearbox with Economy, Sport, tiptronic and paddle shift options. Auto lights, speedtronic cruise control, tyre pressure loss warning system, Automatic child seat recognition and Pedestria