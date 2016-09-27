Mercedes-Benz > SLK

car description

Panoramic Glass Roof, Command APS, Sat Nav, Traffic Sign Recognition, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar, AirScarf Neck Heating, DAB Radio, Universal Communications Interface, Xenon Headlamps with Intelligent Light System, Park Distance Control, LED Daytime Lights, Power Hood, Folding Mirrors, AMG Performance S/Wheel, Full AMG Styling and 18" AMG Multi Spoke Alloys. Full Mercedes Service History. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, Mileage Subject to Change as Stock Rotates Between Showrooms Confirm Mileage at Time of Purchase. For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter, Thank You, www.imperials.co.uk