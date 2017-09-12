MERCEDES-BENZ SLK Diesel Roadster SLK 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: Diesel Roadster SLK 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25462 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Obsidian black metallic
Mercedes-Benz SLK Diesel Roadster Finished in Obsidian black metallic Specification Includes Fixed glass roof with headlining,Becker MAP PILOT preparation,Halogen headlamps,Technical modifications (03),Enhanced anti-theft protection,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,CoC document EU5 without Reg. Cert. Part II,Identification label under windshield,Tyre-change toolkit,Adaptive brake lights,Pedestrian protection,
Mercedes-Benz of Lincoln
Lincoln, LN63TA, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
