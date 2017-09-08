loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK AMG Sport Semi-Auto

Compare this car
£17,280
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: AMG Sport Semi-Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 29066 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Attention assist, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Speed limiter, Trip computer, 2 Electric windows, AMG bodystyling, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Dark headlamp surround, Door sill plates with `Mercedes-Benz` lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Green tinted glass, LED daytime running lights, 3 spoke sports leather steering wheel, Active head restraints, AMG floormats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front centre armrest, Leather gear knob, Multi function steering wheel, Red top-stitching on steering wheel, door armrest and gearshift, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, ABS with Brake Assist, Active pedestrian safety system, Adaptive brake system, Brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering + perforated brake discs, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle and first aid kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316540
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    29066 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Email Dealer >>

Mercedes-Benz of Manchester Used Cars
M126LL, Lancashire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed