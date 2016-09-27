MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 350 2dr Tip Auto

Accessories

Any Inspection Welcome,,Make:Mercedes-BenzModel:SLKType:ConvertibleBody Colour:SilverTrim:LeatherMileage:74,500Fuel:PetrolTransmission:AutomaticEngine Size:3,500ccNumber of Doors:2Reg Number:BJ06UTZChassis Number:WDB1714562F114245Condition:UsedFirst Registered:31/May/2006Total Owners:2* PART EXCHANGES WELCOMED* ALL CARS HPI CLEAR* FINANCE IS A PLEASURE ALL CASES ARE CONSIDERED* ALL CARS HPI CLEAR* CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED* 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ( SUBJECT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS)* 12 MONTHS MOT IF UNDER 8 MONTHS REMAINING* FREE AA COVER (BASIC RECOVERY , NEEDS TO BE APPLIED FOR ONLINE AT AA CARS)* FREE 7 DAY INSURANCE IF REQUIRED* FULL PDI CHECKOVER PRIOR TO SALE ( VARIES ON PRICE RANGES)* FINANCE ARRANGED THROUGH CLOSE MOTOR FINANCE,MOTONOVO,FIRST RESPONSE,THE CARFINANCECOMPANY,AND WE ARE HAPPY TO SELL TO CUSTOMERS WITH PRE ARRANGED FINANCE.Seller's CommentsFull Mercedes-Benz Service HistoryElectric Memory SeatsSat NavHarmon KardonXenonsService HistoryRARE 1 OWNER 24/09/2007 12,166 miles Mercedes-Benz 20/05/2009 27,905 miles Mercedes-Benz 15/10/2010 42,188 miles Mercedes-Benz 07/02/2012 55,983 miles Mercedes-Benz 02/09/2013 70,085 miles Mercedes-Benz Most of our Cars have a standard 6 month Warranty over 2000 purchase price subject to conditions. 12 months MOT standard .PDI checkover on all vehicles prior to delivery.All vehicles sold by Primetrading are HPI clear ,Part exchanges are welcomed, Finance is a pleasure , All cases considered including sub-prime.Credit/Debit cards are accepted.All cars sold have Full service History, terms and conditions apply.We competitively price all 12/15/24/36 month warranties as optional extras , please ask for further details.Small Friendly company trading 37 years.