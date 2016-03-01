MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 3.5 SLK350 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 3.5 SLK350 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49968 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: White
Pearlescent White, WE GIVE YOU MORE FOR YOUR CAR IN PART EXCHANGE THAN CAR BUYING WEBSITES, Upgrades - Harman/Kardon LOGIC 7 Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Glass Vario Sunroof, Airscarf - Neck Level Heating, Designo Seat Belts - Red, 12 months warranty, 3 owners, Last serviced on 01/03/2016 at 40,000 miles, Full service history, Standard Features - Digital Radio, Air Conditioning - Automatic, Speedtronic Cruise Control, 17in Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 -Spoke Design with (Front 255/40 Tyres and Rear 245/35 Tyres) and Locking Wheel Bolts, Upholstery - Leather, Upholstery Leather with Contrast Top Stitching, Alarm System, Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System, Tinted Glass - Green, Electric Windows (2), Audio 20 Radio - 5.8in Colour Display, Integrated 6 - Disc CD Changer (MP3 Compatible), Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony. 2 seats, 16,995
G & M Motors
Gravesend, DA122PP, Kent
United Kingdom
