MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 3.5 SLK350 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 3.5 SLK350 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 46924 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Silver

Silver, Introducing the Powerful v6 Mercedes SLK350. We like this example because it been really well looked after and has a great sound, Electric leather seats, cruise control, xenon headlights, auto headlights, AMG alloy wheels. You won't be disappointing., 5+ owners, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Climate Control, Tinted Glass, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Computer. 2 seats

  • Ad ID
    404295
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    46924 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
£8,450

Ridgway Car Sales Ltd
Romsey, SO510EZ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

