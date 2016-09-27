MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 3.5 SLK350 2dr Auto

Accessories

Finance available, 3 Months warranty also included, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, FAMILY BUSINESS ESTABLISHED 12 YEARS, 5310 OPTIONS, FINANCE, Genuine low mileage, Full service history, Full 12 Months MOT, HPI Checked and clear, Complimentary warranty, superb colour combination and high spec including SAT NAV, Heated leather and over 5300 of optional extras, Upgrades - Superbly equipped with 7G Tronic 7 speed auto gearbox, Cockpit Management /Nav Display inc Radio/CD/DVD, Metallic Paint, Leather seating (Cloth on Side), Alloy Wheels - 17in 5 Spoke (inc Sports Susp), Heated Seats, Parktronic (PTS), Floor Mats - Velour Black, Remote Control for Roof Operation, 5+ owners, Lovely example, looks stunning in this Tellurium Silver metallic with Black leather seats and Satin silver interior trim. Rare find in such great condition and high specification including Electric vario roof in full working order, 7G-Tronic Auto gearbox, COMAND APS Satellite Navigation, DVD and audio system, Metallic paint, Heated leather seats, Front and rear Parktronic, 17in 5-spoke alloy wheels, Dual zone climate control, Cruise control with speed limiter, Front fog lights, Daytime running lights, Multifunction leather steering wheel, Electric windows and mirrors, Auto lights, Alarm and immobiliser, Sprint booster upgrade, Mercedes-Benz document and handbook wallet etc. Cost new almost 40000 including 5310 of optional extras, covered just over 60K genuine miles with full service history, Full 12 months MOT until October 2018, Full MOT history, HPI Checked and clear with certificate. Excellent exterior condition including the alloy wheels, very clean non-smoking leather interior, smooth and very powerful 272 Bhp V6 engine, car returns 35+ MPG on a long run and drives lovely. Road tax can be purchased online and the SLK driven away on the same day, Part exchange welcome, Finance it today with our flexible finance, subject to status, 3 months parts and labour warranty included, can be extended for up to 24 months at cost, please ask us for a quote, Viewing by appointment. Personalised car video using Facetime or WhatsApp also possible on request, 6,850