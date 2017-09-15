loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 3.0 SLK300 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto

£11,329
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 3.0 SLK300 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42800 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Silver

Silver, *AUTO EXPRESS DRIVER POWER BEST CAR DEALERS 2017 WINNER*, Upgrades - Parktronic (PTS), 1 owner, Black Cloth interior, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Tinted Glass, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Computer. 2 seats, AFFORDABLE CARS GROUP IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THEIR PARTNERSHIP WITH CANCER RESEARCH UK, DONATING A PERCENTAGE OF OUR PROFITS EACH MONTH TO THIS WORTHY CAUSE. Affordable Cars Group strives to offer the ultimate car buying experience. Known nationwide for our quality of stock, professionalism and customer service which is second to none. Call or E-mail for further details or to arrange a viewing. Open 7 Days a week With Late Night Opening Thursday Until 8PM, so call in and see us today. ALL CARS SUBJECT TO OUR PEACE OF MIND PACK ADMIN FEE OF 99 WHICH INCLUDES A 6 MONTH NATIONWIDE WARRANTY AND 12 MONTHS AA BREAKDOWN COVER. Finance arranged, Debit + Credit cards accepted, 12 + 24 Month Warranties available, Part Exchanges Welcome, Open 8pm Thursdays, On The A19 Crockey Hill Enter YO19 4SH In Your SatNav, Call 01904 644 440, 11,329

  • Ad ID
    326242
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    42800 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
  • Engine Model
    2996
Affordable Cars Group Prestige Car Centre
YO194SJ,
United Kingdom

