MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 3.0 SLK280 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 3.0 SLK280 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18252 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Silver

Driver And Passenger Airbags, Elec Heated + Adjust Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Remote Central Locking, Sports Seats, Tinted Glass, Wind Deflector, Outside Temperature Gauge, Trip Computer, Roll Over Protection, Locking Wheel Bolts, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Body Colour Bumpers, Twin Chromed Exhaust Pipes, Remote Boot Release, High Level Third Brake Light, ABS With Brake Assist, Electro Hydraulic Vario Roof, Auto Mercedes-Benz Child Seat Recognition Sensor, Brake Wear Warning Light, Cruise Control + Speed Limiter, Driver/front Passenger Head+thorax Airbag, Front Head Restraints, Seatbelt Pre-tensioners, Door Sill Plates With 'SLK' Lettering, Headlamp Assist, 2 Electric Windows, Alarm System/interior Protection/immobiliser, ESP With ASR, Service Indicator (ASSYST), Manual Height/reach Adjust Steering Wheel, Aerial On Rear Wing, 12V Socket In Passenger Compartment, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Storage Tray On Dashboard, Solid Paint, 9 Speakers, Driver/front Passenger Seat Height Adjustment, Power Steering, Centre Console Storage Tray, Mercedes Audio 20 Radio/single CD, Sienna Fabric Upholstery, 16" 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels Front-7J/Rear-8J,Silver, FABULOUS CONVERTIBLE - AMAZING LOW MILEAGE, 2 owners, Service history, Cruise control, Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, Central locking, Electric Windows (Front), Heated Front Seats, Radio, CD Player, Air scarf, Grey leather upholstery. 2 seats, EST. SINCE 1988, STOCKING OVER 200 CARS, CROSSROADS MOTORS IS AN INDEPENDENT FAMILY RUN BUSINESS. WITH EXTENSIVE KNOWLEDGE WE STRIVE FOR A POSITIVE BUYING EXPERIENCE & AFTERCARE, PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION, FULL VALET, HPI CHECK, FINANCE FACILITIES AND AA EXTENDED WARRANTIES

  • Ad ID
    412919
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18252 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
  • Engine Model
    2996
£9,000

Crossroads Motors
TN254BB, Kent
United Kingdom

