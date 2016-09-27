MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 3.0 SLK280 2d AUTO 231 BHP

Accessories

This Mercedes SLK has a smooth and powerful V6 engine that makes it an enjoyable car to drive, it has been very well cared for and has a massive specification. So if you are looking for a convertible that you can use all year round why not come and arrange a test drive of this SLK280 today. We are based in Yeovil Somerset with full dealer facilities. We promise NO pressure selling. All vehicles have service, warranty, MOT & a clear HPI report prior to collection. Please call for more details or to arrange a test drive. We are located on the main A30 between Yeovil and Crewkerne at BA22 9ER. We promise No Pressure selling so relax and enjoy the West Country experience.,Full service history, 6 Month Safe And Sound Warranty Included, 5 Day Drive Away Insurance Available, HPi Clear, Satellite Navigation, Air Scarf,, Parking Sensors Front And Rear, Heated Leather Seats, Electric Folding Hard Top Roof, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning,, Radio/CD, Cruise Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Drivers Memory Seat, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Nationwide Delivery Available, Part Exchange Your Car.