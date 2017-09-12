loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto

£16,845
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35207 Engine Size: 2100 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic

Accessories

18'' AMG alloys,Becker MAP PILOT preparation,Harman Kardon Logic 7,Panoramic vario roof,LED daytime running lights,Digital radio DAB,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323834
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35207 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2100
  • Engine Model
    2100
Mercedes-Benz of Newcastle
NE47DF, Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom

