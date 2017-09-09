Quick Overview Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 Kompressor | 2001 registered | 73K miles | (744) Brilliant Silver with Black Leather interior Director’s car, listed as no warranty and trade sale to downsize collection. Only one previous owner; the last for 16 years. Full service history with the same specialist over the course of the ownership. All books and manuals are present. Any enquiries please contact Bruce Greetham 07730 532178
Units 1, 1A, 2, 3 and 15, Stock Wood Business Park
Stock Wood, B96 6SX, Dorset
United Kingdom
