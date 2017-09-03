Mercedes Benz SLK 230 Cabriolet 1997

car description

1997 Mercedes Benz SLK 230 Kompressor in version Brabus. The silvergrey paint is a marvelous combination with the optional red/black Designo leather interior. Only driven 53.400 km and in a marvelous condition. The car has a 2295 CC 193 HP engine. Has the following options: Brabus package, Designo leather interior, leather steering wheel, electric windows etc. So a very unique Mercedes Benz SLK in a very beautiful condition. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.