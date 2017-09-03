loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes Benz SLK 230 Cabriolet 1997

POA
car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes Benz SLK 230 Kompressor 1997 Brabus 53.400 km 1997 Mercedes Benz SLK 230 Kompressor in version Brabus. The silvergrey paint is a marvelous combination with the optional red/black Designo leather interior. Only driven 53.400 km and in a marvelous condition. The car has a 2295 CC 193 HP engine. Has the following options: Brabus package, Designo leather interior, leather steering wheel, electric windows etc. So a very unique Mercedes Benz SLK in a very beautiful condition. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309980
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Year
    1997
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

