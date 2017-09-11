loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 2.1 TD SLK250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Auto

Compare this car
£19,979
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 2.1 TD SLK250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14000 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Indium Grey Metallic

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Air Conditioning,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,18In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Traction Control System,On-Board Monitor,Tinted Glass,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Seats Sports,Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Front Head Restraints,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Eight Speakers,Front Head Air Bags,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,LED Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting,Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3,Steel Spare Wheel,Tyre Pressure Control,Cloth interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318707
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Email Dealer >>

Alan Milne Ltd
IV301HZ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed