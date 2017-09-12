loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 2.1 SLK250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Convertible 2dr Diesel 7G-Tronic P

£18,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 2.1 SLK250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Convertible 2dr Diesel 7G-Tronic P Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 35078 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Silver, STONEACRE GRANTHAM, 0% FINANCE AVAILABLE, BUY NOW PAY IN 6 MONTHS, UP TO 5YR GUARENTEE AVAILABLE CALL NOW 01476584200, 1 owner, Door Mirrors - Electrically Adjustable and Heated, Seat Belt Pre - Tensioners, Alarm System, Trim - Brushed Aluminium, Electric Windows (2), Heated Rear Screen, Airbags - Head Airbag for Driver and Passenger, Airbags - Front Sidebags, Tinted Glass All Round - Green, Upholstery - Leather w. Contrasting Top-Stitching, Airbags - Dual - Stage, Driver, Remote Central Locking, Sports Steering Wheel - Flat Bottom Design, Steering Column - Manually Adjustable for Height and Reach, Sports Seats, 5.8in Colour Display, Tirefit Tyre - Sealant Kit, ECO Start/Stop Function, Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, DAB Digital Radio, High - Level Third Brake Lamp, Outside Temperature Display, 8 Speakers, Airbags - Dual - Stage, Front Passenger, Cruise Control, Power - Assisted Steering, Neck - Pro Active Head Restraints, Electric Parking Brake, Anti - Lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist (BAS), Multi - Function Steering Wheel, Acceleration Skid Control (ASR), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Driver and Front Passengers Seat - Height - Adjustable, Immobiliser, Audio 20 Radio - Integrated 6 - Disc CD Changer (MP3 Compatible), Centre Console, Sports Suspension, Steering Wheel Gear Shift Paddles, 3 - Spoke Nappa Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning - Automatic, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Bumpers - Body - Coloured. 2 seats, Ask About Lifetime Guarantee. Best Prices For P/X. Call Today., 18,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323853
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    35078 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Stoneacre Grantham
Grantham, NG317UH, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

