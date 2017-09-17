MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 2.1 SLK250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 7G-Tronic Plus 2dr (start/stop) Au

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 2.1 SLK250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 7G-Tronic Plus 2dr (start/stop) Au Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 55198 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Black
Black, 2 owners, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Air Conditioning, Start/Stop System, Tinted Glass - Green, Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System, Electric Windows (2), Upholstery - Leather, 18in AMG Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Spoke Design with (Front 235/40 Tyres and Rear 255/35 Tyres) and Locking Wheel Bolts, Audio 20 Radio - 5.8in Colour Display, Integrated 6 - Disc CD Changer (MP3 Compatible), Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Alarm System. 2 seats, NEW MOT AND SERVICE UPON SALE! NO ADMIN FEE !!LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE !, 11,991
Cardiff Trade Sales Ltd
CF118TW,
United Kingdom
