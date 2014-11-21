MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 2.1 SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT 2DR AUTO 204 BHP

Accessories

FIRE OPEL RED WITH FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR + FULL MERC SERVICE HISTORY + 1 OWNER FROM NEW + BLUETOOTH + HEATED SPORT SEATS + AIR-SCARF + DAB RADIO + CRUISE CONTROL + 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS......At Dace German Car Centre we are very proud to be named the first Stockport Trading Standards Approved Car Retailer, with process and procedures developed with and applauded by them. We price check our vehicles daily in order to maintain a highly competitive price point. Such is our confidence that we offer great value, if you should find a like-for-like vehicle for sale at a main dealer, or similarly professional car retailer, we will offer to beat that price with our NATIONAL PRICE PROMISE GUARANTEE. You can also phone and pre-arrange your finance before you visit. We do recommend that customers RESERVE their choice of vehicle prior to making their trip, to avoid potentially missing their perfect car. Visit our website http://www.dacegermancarcentre.co.uk At Dace German Car Centre we carry over 500 cars in group stock. Many have Full Service History, Automatic or Manual and Models like A,B and C Class, Elegance, Motorsport, Premium, Avantgarde SE, Sport, BlueEFFICIENCY, AMG, some of our cars will have Sat Navigation, Sunroof, Leather and Bluetooth. Please enquire or call 0161 4424360 if you do not see what you are looking for and we will try and find it for you?.....Date of Reg 21/11/2014