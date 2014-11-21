loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 2.1 SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT 2DR AUTO 204 BHP

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 2.1 SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT 2DR AUTO 204 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50745 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

FIRE OPEL RED WITH FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR + FULL MERC SERVICE HISTORY + 1 OWNER FROM NEW + BLUETOOTH + HEATED SPORT SEATS + AIR-SCARF + DAB RADIO + CRUISE CONTROL + 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS......At Dace German Car Centre we are very proud to be named the first Stockport Trading Standards Approved Car Retailer, with process and procedures developed with and applauded by them. We price check our vehicles daily in order to maintain a highly competitive price point. Such is our confidence that we offer great value, if you should find a like-for-like vehicle for sale at a main dealer, or similarly professional car retailer, we will offer to beat that price with our NATIONAL PRICE PROMISE GUARANTEE. You can also phone and pre-arrange your finance before you visit. We do recommend that customers RESERVE their choice of vehicle prior to making their trip, to avoid potentially missing their perfect car. Visit our website http://www.dacegermancarcentre.co.uk At Dace German Car Centre we carry over 500 cars in group stock. Many have Full Service History, Automatic or Manual and Models like A,B and C Class, Elegance, Motorsport, Premium, Avantgarde SE, Sport, BlueEFFICIENCY, AMG, some of our cars will have Sat Navigation, Sunroof, Leather and Bluetooth. Please enquire or call 0161 4424360 if you do not see what you are looking for and we will try and find it for you?.....Date of Reg 21/11/2014

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412924
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    50745 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£14,740

Dace German Car Centre- Trading Standards Approved
Stockport, SK45EA, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!