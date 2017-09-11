loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 2.1 SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT 2d AUTO 204 BHP

£18,499
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 2.1 SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT 2d AUTO 204 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20435 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Space saver spare wheel, LED daytime running lights, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Dark headlamp surround, Diesel particulate filter, Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Green tinted glass, 2 Electric windows, AMG bodystyling, Remote boot release, 3 spoke sports leather steering wheel, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front centre armrest, Leather gear knob, Active head restraints, Red top-stitching on steering wheel, door armrest and gearshift, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Multi function steering wheel, Speed limiter, Trip computer, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, USB interface, 18" AMG 5 spoke alloy wheels, Attention assist, Auxiliary input socket, DAB Digital radio, Locking wheel bolts, Outside temperature gauge, Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot, Remote central locking, Service indicator (Active Service System), Adaptive brake system, Electronic parking brake, Anti lock brake system with Brake Assist, Brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering + perforated brake discs, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Active pedestrian safety system, Electronic Stability Program with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle and first aid kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319364
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20435 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Ron Skinner and Sons
Tredegar, NP223AA, Gwent
United Kingdom

