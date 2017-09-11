MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 2.1 SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT 2d AUTO 204 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 2.1 SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT 2d AUTO 204 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20435 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: BLACK
Space saver spare wheel, LED daytime running lights, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Dark headlamp surround, Diesel particulate filter, Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Green tinted glass, 2 Electric windows, AMG bodystyling, Remote boot release, 3 spoke sports leather steering wheel, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front centre armrest, Leather gear knob, Active head restraints, Red top-stitching on steering wheel, door armrest and gearshift, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Multi function steering wheel, Speed limiter, Trip computer, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, USB interface, 18" AMG 5 spoke alloy wheels, Attention assist, Auxiliary input socket, DAB Digital radio, Locking wheel bolts, Outside temperature gauge, Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot, Remote central locking, Service indicator (Active Service System), Adaptive brake system, Electronic parking brake, Anti lock brake system with Brake Assist, Brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering + perforated brake discs, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Active pedestrian safety system, Electronic Stability Program with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle and first aid kit
Ron Skinner and Sons
Tredegar, NP223AA, Gwent
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...