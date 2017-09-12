loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 2.1 SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY 2d AUTO 204 BHP

£13,490
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 2.1 SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY 2d AUTO 204 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52900 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

PRE WIRING FOR BECKER SAT NAV, DAB RADIO, BLUETOOTH PHONE, 1 PREVIOUS OWNER FROM NEW, USB CONNECTION, 17 INCH ALLOYS, 2 KEYS, INDOOR SHOWROOM, LE4 9HU, ** WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, MON-SAT 9AM-5PM, SUN 11AM-4PM ** DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE AVAILABLE - FINANCE AVAILABLE - PART EXCHANGE CONSIDERED ... CALL TODAY TO LEAVE A SMALL DEPOSIT & SECURE THIS VEHICLE, ALL CARDS ACCEPTED,,Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - LED Daytime Running Lights, External Temperature Display, Head Restraints - Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seats Sports - Front, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Gears, Steering Wheel Sports, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Traction Control System

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321906
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    52900 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Troon Cars
Leicester, LE49HU, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

