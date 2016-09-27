MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 1.8 SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2DR AUTOMATIC

Accessories

64000 miles. +++ AIR-CONDITIONING ++ 16'' ALLOY WHEELS +++ Another fantastic part exchange here with this Mercedes Benz SLK 200. Finished in Iridium silver metallic with contrasting black leather high back seats. Specification includes automatic headlight activation, electric windows, remote central door locking, electric rear view mirrors, an electric power folding steel roof, automatic transmission with tip function, dual automatic air-conditioning, radio stereo with CD player, multi function steering wheel, cruise control, speed limiter function, height adjustable driver and passenger seat, adjustable steering column, and yes.... a spare wheel !!! This car has simply been a weekend fun car, and the condition reflects that. It is a credit to its former keepers. If you are in the market for a convertible, take a look at this Mercedes SLK, you will not be disappointed.......... ++ GREAT VALUE - TOP DOWN MERCEDES MOTORING ++