loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 1.8 SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2DR AUTOMATIC

Compare this car
£12,450
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 1.8 SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2DR AUTOMATIC Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 37926 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

37926 miles. Excellent low mileage example,beautifully finished in Tanzanite blue metallic paint finish with black leather sports interior. AMG upgrade alloy wheels. Powerful 1.8 supercharged petrol engine matched to smooth 5 speed sports AUTO gearbox.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312463
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    37926 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Email Dealer >>

L & S Motors (St Helens) Ltd
St Helens, WA106RA, Merseyside
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed