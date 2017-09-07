MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 1.8 SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2DR AUTOMATIC

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 1.8 SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2DR AUTOMATIC Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 37926 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Blue
37926 miles. Excellent low mileage example,beautifully finished in Tanzanite blue metallic paint finish with black leather sports interior. AMG upgrade alloy wheels. Powerful 1.8 supercharged petrol engine matched to smooth 5 speed sports AUTO gearbox.
L & S Motors (St Helens) Ltd
St Helens, WA106RA, Merseyside
United Kingdom
