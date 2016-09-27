loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 1.8 SLK200 Kompressor 2dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 1.8 SLK200 Kompressor 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 54000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Metallic Silver, + 6 MONTH AA GOLD WARRANTY + FULL BLACK LEATHER + HEATED FRONT SEATS + PHONE +, 3 owners, Black Full leather interior, Air-Conditioning, Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), Tinted Glass, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3). 2 seats, **SUBJECT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS - ALL PAYMENTS PAID MONTHLY., + EST.SINCE 1982 + PLEASE VIEW WEBSITE OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM FOR ALL''ON THE ROAD CHARGES'', 8,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420673
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£8,995

Carscene
Norwich, NR32DW, Norfolk
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!