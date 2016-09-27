loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 1.8 SLK200 Kompressor 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 1.8 SLK200 Kompressor 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 96919 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Black

Driver And Passenger Airbags, Elec Heated + Adjust Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Remote Central Locking, Sports Seats, Tinted Glass, Outside Temperature Gauge, Trip Computer, Roll Over Protection, Locking Wheel Bolts, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Body Colour Bumpers, Twin Chromed Exhaust Pipes, Remote Boot Release, Front Side Airbags, High Level Third Brake Light, ABS With Brake Assist, Electro Hydraulic Vario Roof, Auto Mercedes-Benz Child Seat Recognition Sensor, Brake Wear Warning Light, Cruise Control + Speed Limiter, Driver/front Passenger Head+thorax Airbag, Front Head Restraints, Seatbelt Pre-tensioners, Door Sill Plates With 'SLK' Lettering, Headlamp Assist, 2 Electric Windows, Alarm System/interior Protection/immobiliser, ESP With ASR, Service Indicator (ASSYST), Manual Height/reach Adjust Steering Wheel, Interior Lighting Pack - SLK, Aerial On Rear Wing, Interior Wind Deflector, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel, 16" 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Solid Paint, 9 Speakers, Driver/front Passenger Seat Height Adjustment, Power Steering, Mercedes Audio 20 Radio/single CD, Sienna Fabric Upholstery,Black, 5+ owners, Service history, Cruise control, Alloy wheels, Air conditioning, Central locking, Electric Windows (Front), Electric door mirrors, Power steering, Radio, CD Player, Grey leather. 2 seats, EST. SINCE 1988, STOCKING OVER 200 CARS, CROSSROADS MOTORS IS AN INDEPENDENT FAMILY RUN BUSINESS. WITH EXTENSIVE KNOWLEDGE WE STRIVE FOR A POSITIVE BUYING EXPERIENCE & AFTERCARE, PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION, FULL VALET, HPI CHECK, FINANCE FACILITIES AND AA EXTENDED WARRANTIES

  • Ad ID
    412920
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    96919 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
£5,295

Crossroads Motors
TN254BB, Kent
United Kingdom

