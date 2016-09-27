MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 1.8 SLK200 Kompressor 2dr Auto

Accessories

Black, FULL MERCEDES SERVICE HISTORY ( 8 STAMPS) + 12 MONTHS MOT+6 MONTHS GUARANTEE+SERVICED BEFORE SALE+SPARE KEY, 6 months warranty, 2 owners, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Air-Conditioning, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels (16in), Computer, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Leather seats, Cruise control, Electric door mirrors, Airbags, Anti-Lock Brakes. 2 seats, A stunning example throughout with excellent original metallic black paintwork, extremely clean alloy wheels a superb black leather interior and drives perfectly. A meticulously maintained genuine car with only 2 lady owners from new. Extended warranty and finance available. Please see website for more information. VIEIWNG BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE. A family run business operating for over 30 years from the same premises. Buy with confidence, 7,991