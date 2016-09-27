MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 1.8 SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2d AUTO 161 BHP

Accessories

In stock now this stunning SLK 200 convertible in the best selling colour combination. I have full black heated leather interior, multi function leather steering, climate control, cruise control, 17 inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, electric windows and mirrors, full electric power hood, 6 disc multi changer, remote central locking with 2 X keys, the list goes on. I have had only 2 previous keepers and have a full Mercedes Benz service history in my original stamped book. I also have a new mot mot and have just been serviced with no advisories..Great condition throughout..... The biggest selection of SMALL cars in the South with NO DEPOSIT and NOTHING TO PAY FOR 2 MONTHS. Part exchange welcome.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 16in, Alloy Wheels - 17in 5-Spoke Design, Anti-Lock Brakes, CD Autochanger in Glove Compartment, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front, Heated Seats, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Metallic Paint, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Upholstery Cloth