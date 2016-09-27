loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 1.8 SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2d AUTO 161 BHP

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 1.8 SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2d AUTO 161 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 95000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Stunning high spec example of the superb Mercedes SLK Convertible is finished in Tellurium Silver Metallic with Alpaca Grey Leather and 17" Alloys. Extra's include AIR SCARF(NECK LEVEL HEATING) + HEATED SEATS + WND DEFECTOR + REMOTE CONTROL FOR ROOF ROOF OPERATION ON KEY + SPORT SUSPENSION. Lower tax rate + low insurance + better mpg than the larger engine Slk's. Supplied with FULL MERCEDES SERVICE HISTORY (service book+invoices), 2 KEYS, NEW MOT, 6 MONTH NATIONWIDE RAC WARRANTY (PARTS AND LABOUR). BUY FROM A TRUSTED RETAILER, PLEASE SEE OUR REVIEWS ON GOOGLE AND OUR WEBSITE, VOSA MILEAGE CHECKED (CERTIFICATE SUPPLIED), HPI CLEAR, NO FINANCE OR PREVIOUS ACCIDENTS (CERTIFICATE SUPPLIED) *** PART EXCHANGE AND TEST DRIVES WELCOME 7 DAYS A WEEK INC EVENINGS *** ALL MAJOR DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, COMPETITIVE FINANCE AVAILABLE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, FINANCE AVAILABLE. RAC APPROVED DEALER WITH A FANTASTIC REPUTATION, p/x welcome OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, FINANCE AVAILABLE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, RAC APPROVED DEALER WITH A FANTASTIC REPUTATION,Sports Suspension, Remote Control for Roof Operation, Wind Deflector - Transparent, Heated Seats, Airscarf - Neck Level Heating, Metallic Paint, Alloy Wheels - 17in 5 Spoke (inc Sports Susp), Central Door Locking - Remote, Immobiliser, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Head Air Bags - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Front Fog Lights, Computer, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Electric Windows - Front, Speakers - Nine, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Upholstery Cloth, Climate Control, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Alloy Wheels - 16in

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415021
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    95000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
£6,650

Bournemouth Cars
Bournemouth, BH104AL, Dorset
United Kingdom

