MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 1.8 SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2d 161 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 1.8 SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2d 161 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 64000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: SILVER
Please click on the Dealers Website link to view more details and larger photos, 1 YRS MOT, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, FINANCE ARRANGED, 1/3/6/12/24 MONTHS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 16in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Upholstery Cloth
Carnections
Hornchurch, RM113UB, Essex
United Kingdom