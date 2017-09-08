loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 1.8 SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2d 161 BHP

£6,295
Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 1.8 SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2d 161 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 64000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: SILVER

Please click on the Dealers Website link to view more details and larger photos, 1 YRS MOT, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, FINANCE ARRANGED, 1/3/6/12/24 MONTHS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

  • Ad ID
    316255
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    64000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Carnections
Hornchurch, RM113UB, Essex
United Kingdom

