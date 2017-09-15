loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 1.8 SLK200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr (start/stop)

£15,000
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 1.8 SLK200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr (start/stop) Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 41900 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Grey

Grey, *AUTO EXPRESS DRIVER POWER BEST CAR DEALERS 2017 WINNER*, Full dealership history, Black Full leather interior, Air Conditioning, Start/Stop System, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Tinted Glass - Green, Upholstery - Leather, Audio 20 Radio - 5.8in Colour Display, Integrated 6 - Disc CD Changer (MP3 Compatible), Alarm System, Electric Windows (2), Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System, 18in AMG Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Spoke Design with (Front 235/40 Tyres and Rear 255/35 Tyres) and Locking Wheel Bolts. 2 seats, AFFORDABLE CARS GROUP IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THEIR PARTNERSHIP WITH CANCER RESEARCH UK, DONATING A PERCENTAGE OF OUR PROFITS EACH MONTH TO THIS WORTHY CAUSE. Affordable Cars Group strives to offer the ultimate car buying experience. Known nationwide for our quality of stock, professionalism and customer service which is second to none. Call or E-mail for further details or to arrange a viewing. Open 7 Days a week With Late Night Opening Thursday Until 8PM, so call in and see us today. ALL CARS SUBJECT TO OUR PEACE OF MIND PACK ADMIN FEE OF 99 WHICH INCLUDES A 6 MONTH NATIONWIDE WARRANTY AND 12 MONTHS AA BREAKDOWN COVER. Finance arranged, Debit + Credit cards accepted, 12 + 24 Month Warranties available, Part Exchanges Welcome, Open 8pm Thursdays, On The A19 Crockey Hill Enter YO19 4SH In Your SatNav, Call 01904 644 440, 15,000

  • Ad ID
    326241
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    41900 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Affordable Cars Group Prestige Car Centre
YO194SJ,
United Kingdom

