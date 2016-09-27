loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 1.8 SLK200 BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT 2d AUTO 184 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 1.8 SLK200 BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT 2d AUTO 184 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: WHITE

TOP SPEC AUTO SLK WITH FULL MERCEDES SERVICE HISTORY, BOTH KEYS PRESENT IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, GREAT DRIVE. 'BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FROM YOUR LOCAL USED CAR SPECIALISTS, WHERE CUSTOMER CARE COMES FIRST',Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Airscarf - Neck Level Heating, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Chassis - Sport, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - LED Daytime Running Lights, External Temperature Display, Head Restraints - Front, Heated Front Seats, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger, Interior Finishes - Metal, Metallic Paint - Diamond White, Mirror Package, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Panoramic Glass Vario Sunroof, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Seats Sports - Front, Spare Wheel - Steel, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Steering Wheel Sports, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass, Traction Control System, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Leather

  • Ad ID
    403544
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
£16,995

Tavistock Motor Company
Tavistock, PL198DH, Devon
United Kingdom

