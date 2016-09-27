loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 1.8 SLK200 BlueEFFICIENCY 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: 1.8 SLK200 BlueEFFICIENCY 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 67000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Silver, Main dealer history, Leather seats, Heated & air cooled front seats, Cruise Control, 17'' Alloy wheels, 3 owners, Full dealership history, 17'' Alloys, Leather seats, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, CD Multichanger, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Cruise control, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Radio, AUX/USB Connectivity, Auto Headlights, Auto Wipers, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Remote central locking, Height adjustable drivers seat, Armrest, Power steering, Traction control, PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE A VIEWING, FINANCE AVAILABLE, HPI CLEARED, P/X WELCOME. 2 seats, 10,975

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403469
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    67000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
£10,975

Hiltop Motors Limited
Enfield, N212QP, London
United Kingdom

