MERCEDES-BENZ SLC SLC250d AMG LINE 2.1 201hp Diesel Auto Convertible

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLC Trim: SLC250d AMG LINE 2.1 201hp Diesel Auto Convertible Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 200 Engine Size: 2100 Ext Color: WHITE

White with Red leather stitched Red with Red seatbelts, Sat Nav, Multimedia connectivity, Bluetooth, AMG body & multi-spoke wheels, Dynamic Drive select modes, wind deflector, A/C, steering wheel paddle shift++ 2.1 Diesel with 201bhp, 0-62 in 6.6 seconds & 70.6mpg combined with only 114g/km CO2. New vehicle with delivery miles & approx £8,000 saving off list price of £38,000, we only have one available for CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.

  • Ad ID
    420708
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLC
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    200 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2100
  • Engine Model
    2100
£29,999

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

