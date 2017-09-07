loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ SLC SLC 300 AMG Line Auto

Compare this car
£39,988
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLC Trim: SLC 300 AMG Line Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 1991 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic

Accessories

Remote Online,Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Parktronic incl. parking guidance,Auto dimming rear-view and driver's exterior mirror,Collision Prevention Assist,Cup holder,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes connect me servic,Live Traffic Information,Airscarf - neck level heating,Panoramic vario-roof,Active multicontour seats with luxury head restr.,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Sports suspension,Exterior mirrors - electrically folding,Traffic Sign Assist,COMAND Online,Automatic climate control,Ambient lighting with projection of brand logo,Headlamps for RHD vehicles,AMG bodystyling,Technical modifications (07),DVD player,18 AMG alloy wheels (4) ? multi-spoke design,Heated front seats,Enhanced anti-theft protection,AMG sports package,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,TIREFIT with tyre inflation compressor,DYNAMIC SELECT switch,Adaptive brake lights,Multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather,Mirror Package,Tyres with optimised rolling resistance,AMG floor mats,Active bonnet,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313346
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLC
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1991
  • Engine Model
    1991
Email Dealer >>

Mercedes-Benz Temple Fortune
London, NW110PU, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed