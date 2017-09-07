MERCEDES-BENZ SLC SLC 250d AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic Semi-Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLC Trim: SLC 250d AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic Semi-Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 23 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Black
Attention assist, Bluetooth system, Chequered flag design instrument cluster, Dynamic drive mode selector, Outside temperature gauge, Power Steering, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Trip computer, Adaptive brake lights, AMG bodystyling, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, LED daytime running lights, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function perforated leather steering wheel, Active head restraints, AMG floormats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, Driver/front passenger seat height adjustment, Front centre armrest, Lockable glovebox, Sports seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, ABS with Brake Assist, Adaptive brake system, Brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering + perforated brake discs, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Seatbelt pretensioners, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle and first aid kit
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham Central
Birmingham, B47XH, West Midlands
United Kingdom
