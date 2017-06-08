loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLC SLC 250d AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLC Trim: SLC 250d AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1021 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic

Adaptive brake lights, AMG bodystyling, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, LED daytime running lights, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function perforated leather steering wheel, Active head restraints, AMG floormats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, Driver/front passenger seat height adjustment, Front centre armrest, Lockable glovebox, Sports seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles

  • Ad ID
    417923
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLC
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1021 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
£27,864

Mercedes-Benz of Doncaster (JCT600)
Doncaster, DN24NF, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

