MERCEDES-BENZ SLC SLC 250d AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLC Trim: SLC 250d AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4798 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Selenite Grey

LED Daytime Running Lights, Alloy Wheels 18", Full Leather, Alarm, Sports Steering Wheel, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Active Bonnet, CD Player, Saving of over 4000 from New, Cup Holder, Heated Front Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, ECO Stop / Start Function, Air Scarf, Demonstrator, Metallic Paint, Electric Windows, Air Bags, Comfort Seats, Sports Suspension, Anti-Theft Protection Package, DAB Digital Radio, Immobiliser, AMG Sports Pack, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

  • Ad ID
    405217
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLC
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4798 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
£26,647

Mercedes Benz of Wakefield
Wakefield, WF27UA, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

