MERCEDES-BENZ SLC SLC 250 d AMG Line Auto

£34,489
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLC Trim: SLC 250 d AMG Line Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1473 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Iridium Silver Metallic

Remote Online,Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Reversing camera with guidance lines,Lane tracking package,Parktronic incl. parking guidance,Blind Spot Assist,Distance Pilot DISTRONIC,Passenger seat electrically adjustable with memory,Analogue clock,Auto dimming rear-view and driver's exterior mirror,Electric drivers seat & exterior mirrors with memory,Airguide,Cup holder,Rain-sensing wipers,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes connect me servic,Live Traffic Information,Airscarf - neck level heating,Panoramic vario-roof,Active multicontour seats with luxury head restr.,Diesel particulate filter,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Lane keeping assist,Sports suspension,Semi-automatic boot separator,Exterior mirrors - electrically folding,Traffic Sign Assist,COMAND Online,Automatic climate control,Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,Trim - Black Ash,AMG bodystyling,Technical modifications (07),Harman Kardon Logic 7 Surround-sound system,DVD player,Heated front seats,Heated windscreen washer system,Interior Lighting Package,Ambient lighting,Enhanced anti-theft protection,KEYLESS-GO,18 AMG bi-colour alloy wheels (4) ? multi-spoke design,AMG sports package,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Roll-over bars with brushed aluminium,TIREFIT with tyre inflation compressor,Adaptive brake lights,Multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather,Mirror Package,AMG Night package,Memory package,Tyres with optimised rolling resistance,Adjustable lumbar support,AMG floor mats,Active bonnet,Driving Assistance Package,

  • Ad ID
    311577
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLC
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1473 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Mercedes Benz Croydon
South Croydon, CR03JP, Surrey
United Kingdom

