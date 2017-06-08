loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLC SLC 200 AMG Line Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLC Trim: SLC 200 AMG Line Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15700 Engine Size: 1991 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic

Parktronic incl. parking guidance,Collision Prevention Assist,Cup holder,Rain-sensing wipers,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Garmin MAP PILOT,Communications module UMTS for the use of Mercedes connect me services,Live Traffic Information,Airscarf - neck level heating,Panoramic vario-roof,9G-TRONIC,Active multicontour seats with luxury head restr.,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Sports suspension suspension lowered by 10 mm,Audio 20 CD including preinstallation for Garmin MAP PILOT,Headlamps for RHD vehicles,AMG bodystyling,Technical modifications (07),CD player,18 AMG alloy wheels (4) ? multi-spoke design,Front seats - heated,Enhanced anti-theft protection,AMG sports package,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,TIREFIT with tyre inflation compressor,Sporty engine sound,Adaptive brake lights,Multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather,Tyres with optimised rolling resistance,Sports exhaust system,AMG floor mats,Active bonnet,

  • Ad ID
    416092
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLC
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15700 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1991
  • Engine Model
    1991
£18,489

Mercedes-Benz Retail Waltham Cross
EN87JW
United Kingdom

