Variant name:SLC 180 AMG Line 2dr ,Derivative:SLC 180 AMG LINE ,Variant: SLC 180 AMG LINE

Attention assist,Bluetooth system,Chequered flag design instrument cluster,Dynamic drive mode selector,Outside temperature gauge,Power Steering,Remote boot release,Service indicator (Active Service System),Speedtronic cruise control,Trip computer,2 usb ports in centre console,DAB Digital radio,Media interface,Adaptive brake lights,AMG bodystyling,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour bumpers,Electric front windows,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Electro hydraulic vario roof,LED daytime running lights,3 spoke flat bottom multi-function perforated leather steering wheel,Active head restraints,AMG floormats,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs,Driver/front passenger seat height adjustment,Front centre armrest,Lockable glovebox,Sports seats,Adaptive brake system,Anti lock brake system with Brake Assist,Brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering + perforated brake discs,Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Program with Acceleration skid control (ASR),Seatbelt pretensioners,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Remote central locking,Sports suspension,Tyre sealant kit

  • Ad ID
    407663
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLC
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    DP17YYB
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    4503 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.6
