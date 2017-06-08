Mercedes-Benz > SLC

Variant name:SLC 43 2dr 9G-Tronic ,Derivative:AMG SLC 43 ,Variant: AMG SLC 43
AMG instrument cluster,Analogue clock,Attention assist,Bluetooth system,Dynamic drive mode selector,Outside temperature gauge,Parktronic - front/rear,Remote boot release,Reversing camera,Service indicator (Active Service System),Speed sensitive power steering,Speedtronic cruise control,Trip computer,2 usb ports in centre console,DAB Digital radio,Media interface,Adaptive brake lights,AMG bodystyling,AMG spoiler lip,AMG sports exhaust system,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour bumpers,Electric front windows,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Electro hydraulic vario roof,Gloss black door mirrors,Heated windscreen wash system,Intelligent LED headlight system with adaptive high beam assist; headlight washers and cornering function,LED daytime running lights,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Wind deflector,Active head restraints,Airscarf - neck level heating,Ambient lighting,AMG door sill panels in brushed stainless steel,AMG floormats,AMG performance dinamica/nappa leather steering wheel,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs,Cupholders in centre console and bottle holder in passenger footwell,Driver/front passenger seat height adjustment,Front centre armrest,Front centre console cupholders with passenger footwell bottle holder,Heated front seats,Lockable glovebox,Multi function steering wheel,Sports seats,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Interior lighting pack - SLC,Mirror Pack - SLC,Adaptive brake system,AMG high performance braking system,Anti lock brake system with Brake Assist,Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Program with Acceleration skid control (ASR),ESP curve dynamic assist,Red brake calipers,Seatbelt pretensioners,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,AMG sports suspension,Tyre sealant kit
Cobridge Road,Stoke,
ST1 5JP
United Kingdom