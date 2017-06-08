loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLC 43 2dr 9G-Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLC Trim: 43 2dr 9G-Tronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Diamond White

COMAND online navigation with radio/CD/DVD/MP3 player,Harman/Kardon logic 7 surround sound system + 10 speakers with amplifier,Panoramic glass vario sunroof,Night Pack ,AMG ride control suspension,18'' AMG 10 spoke alloy wheels Matt Black,Illuminated door sills,Thermotronic automatic climate control,List Price New 53735,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

  • Ad ID
    406057
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLC
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    75 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
